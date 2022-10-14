StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of MA opened at $297.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.54. The firm has a market cap of $287.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

