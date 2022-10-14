StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 78,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,243. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.