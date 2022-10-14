StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 78,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,243. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
