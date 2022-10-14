StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

