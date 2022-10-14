StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MTEX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

