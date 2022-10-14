StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

