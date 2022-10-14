StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 2.2 %

LEJU opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also

