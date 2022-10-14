StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 19,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,689. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

