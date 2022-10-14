StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 11,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

