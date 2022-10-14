StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.