StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.