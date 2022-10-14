StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

IRBT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,264. iRobot has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.22. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $7,548,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Amundi lifted its stake in iRobot by 19.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 40,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iRobot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

