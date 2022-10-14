StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ITIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The company has a market capitalization of $252.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. Investors Title has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

