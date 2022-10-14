StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
