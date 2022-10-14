StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.