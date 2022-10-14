StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
InfuSystem Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About InfuSystem
