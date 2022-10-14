StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

