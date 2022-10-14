StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Independent Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
INDB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,704. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after buying an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
