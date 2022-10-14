StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

INDB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,704. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after buying an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

