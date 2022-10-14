StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

INVE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,232. The company has a market cap of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth $13,553,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

