StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

HDSN stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,887. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 75.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 104,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

