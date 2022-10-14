StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

HIMX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 46,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $932.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

