StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

