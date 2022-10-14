StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HDFC Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.