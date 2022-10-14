StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.4 %
HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.