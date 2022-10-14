StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Hawkins by 38.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

