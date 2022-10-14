StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
