StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Granite Construction Stock Up 3.2 %
GVA opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.98.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $768.29 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
