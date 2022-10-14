StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

GT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 86.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 249,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

