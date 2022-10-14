StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE GFI opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
