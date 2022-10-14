StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRK. TheStreet raised GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $854.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

