StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

