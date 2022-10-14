StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 607.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.