StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

DD opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.