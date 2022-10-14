StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

