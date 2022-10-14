StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 4,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.37. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 64.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $245,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 61,367 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

