StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CONMED Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,838. CONMED has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

