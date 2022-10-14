StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,935. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

