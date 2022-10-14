StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
CCNE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at CNB Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
