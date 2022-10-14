StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CCNE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 in the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

