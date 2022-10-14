StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,830.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,558.24 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,620.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,476.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.