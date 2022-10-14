StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 3,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.