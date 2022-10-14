StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATOGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Cato Stock Performance

CATO stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Cato has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Cato (NYSE:CATOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $196.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cato by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 59.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

