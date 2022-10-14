StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Performance

CATO stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Cato has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $196.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cato by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 59.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.