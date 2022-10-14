StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

