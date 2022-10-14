StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

COF stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

