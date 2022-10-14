StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,587. The company has a market cap of $984.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Camtek has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

