StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,907. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $15,161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after buying an additional 214,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

