StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29.

Insider Activity

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 249.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 58.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Balchem by 151.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

