StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.