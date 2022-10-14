StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

American Software Trading Up 2.1 %

American Software stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. American Software has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $527.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of American Software

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 144.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

