StockNews.com Downgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 478,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.