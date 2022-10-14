StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

