StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RENN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Renren has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

