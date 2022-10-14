StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.14. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 894.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

