StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
IPI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
IPI stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $600.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $337,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
