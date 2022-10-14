StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,200 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

